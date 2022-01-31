In the Formula 1 paddock there are personalities known for their decisive personality, authors of comments that are often provocative towards their direct opponents, be they managers or drivers. Among the most emblematic in this respect is certainly the Director of Red Bull Helmut Markowho, in this case, did not spare a dig at the former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas. The Head of the youth program of the Austrian team, interviewed by AutoRevuein fact, pointed out the main differences between his pilot, Sergio Perez, and the future Alfa Romeo standard bearer. Specifically, the 78-year-old focused on the qualities of completing an overtaking on direct opponents, not going too thin on the judgment against the Finn.

Recalling the Mexican’s defense against Hamilton at the Turkish and Abu Dhabi GPs, considered decisive for Verstappen’s title victory, Bottas was instead criticized for his difficulty in overtaking useful for the comeback in the standings from mid-group , remarked by Marko: “This is the big difference between Perez and Bottas – he has declared – that he’s a loser when it comes to overtaking. It is super fast, but it is unable to make its way through traffic ”. In addition to this, the Austrian manager has however also reserved a note for the number 11 of Red Bull, expecting from him better performances in qualification in the next world championship, in order to be able to duel for the top positions more frequently: “If you start ninth or eleventh, all the qualities he has in the race will undoubtedly not help him – he added – in some GPs he rode at the same level as Verstappen, but in certain contexts he dies. For us it is clear that there is currently no rider who can stand up to Verstappen in qualifying, but you also need someone who does not give in to the pressure, and this happened with Perez ”.