Annalena Baerbock no longer rules out Nord Stream sanctions. (Montage) © photothek/Bernd Wüstneck/IMAGO/dpa

Is Nord Stream 2 green light? The Federal Network Agency is slowing down – apparently further documents are missing. It is said that the process could “take a long time”.

Frankfurt am Main – The controversial Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 2 will apparently remain on hold for the time being: the Federal Network Agency will probably not grant approval in the first half of 2022 – despite the entry in the commercial register that has meanwhile taken place. “Further steps” were missing, said the agency’s president, Jochen Homann Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

When looking at the exams that are still outstanding, “one quickly comes to the conclusion that it will hardly be possible to graduate in the first half of the year,” he explained.

Nord Stream 2: No release in the first half of 2022? “It could take a long time”

The network agency had suspended the approval process for Nord Stream 2 and, according to its own statements, is still waiting for the company to submit all the necessary documents. Should the Russians fail the regulatory authority’s review process, this would not be the last word. “If for any reason we were unable to certify the company, Nord Stream would have legal recourse. It could all take a long time,” said Homann.

The Baltic Sea pipeline connects Russia* with Germany, with the help of which Russian gas deliveries to Germany are to be significantly increased.

Nord Stream 2: Company founds German subsidiary – Ukraine crisis puts pipeline in the center of attention

On Wednesday, Nord Stream 2 AG informed about the establishment of a German subsidiary. According to the German Energy Industry Act, the new company should own and operate the gas pipeline in German sovereign waters and the landfall in Lubmin in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Gas for Europe GmbH, based in Schwerin, stated that it would now “focus all efforts on meeting the requirements for the continuation of the certification process”.

The Baltic Sea pipeline, which was completed in September, is highly controversial: the project is causing controversial discussions domestically, within the EU and in transatlantic relations. In the Ukraine conflict, it has become the focus of debates about possible sanctions against Russia. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) recently no longer ruled out effects on the project. Recently, the role played by politicians from the SPD Chancellor’s Party in the planning of the pipeline* was also viewed critically. (AFP/dpa/fn) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.