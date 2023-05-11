United Russia deputy Tatyana Butskaya proposed to oblige marketplaces to provide links to certificates and declarations of goods. Such documents confirm that the products comply with the mandatory requirements of the law, which means that they are of high quality and safe. This has already been confirmed in practice by laboratory studies of experts. Such papers are in the online registry of Rosaccreditation: legal documents that the service controls itself. Such a bill is already being prepared for submission to the lower house of parliament, Izvestia has got acquainted with it.

The parliamentarian explained to the publication that the norm is not accidental. Deputies of United Russia carried out a raid, during which they entered one of the non-food retail chains. In the store, the deputies asked the sellers to show the quality certificates for the child car seat, while the company’s staff lifted the papers, the inspectors went to the store’s website to view the compliance documents. But they were not found, Tatyana Butskaya added.

“Certificates and declarations of goods confirm that the products meet the mandatory requirements, they are safe and of high quality. For a part of consumer goods, manufacturers are required to present these papers to retailers. Retailers, in turn, bring such information to the consumer. He should be able to make sure that they have a legal document in front of them. Therefore, we propose to oblige online retailers to make a link to the Rosaccreditation registry, which is available online,” the parliamentarian said.

The Ministry of Economic Development has already studied the bill, having decided that the problem posed is important, it is said in the papers of the department, which were sent to the author of the initiative (Izvestia has it). “Ensuring the safety of goods sold through e-commerce is a pressing issue,” but the MED emphasized that this problem requires a systemic solution. The Ministry is already discussing this issue together with the Federal Accreditation Service.

Network discipline: marketplaces will be required to refer to quality certificates