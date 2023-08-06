With the loss of Gianluca Scamacca, who chose Atalanta and has already undergone medical visits (in Rome) for the Goddess, Inter now has to review its transfer market plans for the attack, but no one at Pinetina got caught up in the discouragement or haste. The password is to carefully evaluate the next moves. The absolute priority was the arrival of the goalkeeper, an “uncovered” role and Yann Sommer will undergo medical tests on Monday; the midfield will be completed with the landing of Lazar Samadzic who will be in the city next week for medical tests and the signing of the contract. It’s true, there are only three forwards and there is no number 9 to replace Lukaku, who has kilos and centimeters, but currently the market offers… little. The managers have thus decided to evaluate all the possibilities together with the Piacenza coach and then they will make their moves. Calmly and without getting dragged into auctions as happened with Scamacca, when faced with the request for a new raise by West Ham, Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin took a step back.

BALOGUN AND THE OTHERS

—

Inter consider Balogun the ideal investment for the American’s potential and age, but his technical characteristics are not what Inzaghi is asking for. Contacts with Arsenal have never been interrupted, not even when the request exceeded 40 million. Now the figure has been lowered and Inter is ready to make its move, even if it is clear that the possible landing of Balogun in Appiano should be combined with that of a number 9 weight and the farewell of Correa. Difficult (although… never say never) to hypothesize an advanced department with Lautaro, Thuram, Correa and Balogun. Beto is more of a centre-forward, guarantees a great deal of work for the team and is certainly a point of reference up front, able to attack depth even though he is not technically a champion. On paper he can enhance the characteristics of his team mates and favor the insertion of midfielders, but he is not a striker. Morata remains an explicit request from Inzaghi, but at the moment the assessment that Atletico Madrid gives him, combined with the high salary (without the Growth Decree) of the Spaniard, makes the negotiation uphill. Hence the need to take a short break for reflection, bearing in mind the names currently on the list. Among these there is also Taremi which for the moment has never… taken off.