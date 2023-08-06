Great consternation has been caused in Colombia by the death of doctor Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44, who was killed on an island in Thailand while on vacation.

The authorities point to Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29 years old and son of the Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, of allegedly having murdered and dismembered the Colombian surgeon on the island of Koh Phangan, located in the south of the Asian country.

According to the versions disseminated by the Thai media, a garbage collector made the discovery of some body parts hidden in a bag of fertilizers thrown into a landfill. Other parts were found in buckets near the same area of ​​the first discovery.

Sancho, who stated that he went to pick up his friend at a pier in Koh Phangan around 3pm on Wednesday and that they spent the day together, told police that his friend, the Colombian doctor, disappeared after midnight. last August 2.

But images from security cameras on the island collected by local media show both on a motorcycle and the authorities assure that Sancho had scratches on his arms and traces of blood were found in his hotel room.

Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho.

This is how they remember the Colombian doctor



But while the investigations advance, in Colombia some personalities have been remembering Dr. Arrieta. According to a profile on what appears to be the surgeon’s website, the man was an aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgeon.

The doctor, a native of Lorica, Córdoba, worked in Montería.

The mayor of Santa Cruz de Lórica, Jorge Negrete, referred to the death of the doctor through his Twitter account, where he sent his condolences to the family.

“Lorica is shaken by the painful episode surrounding the death of surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, to his family an immense and considerate hug; May God provide strength for such an irreparable loss. Peace in his grave,” she wrote.

"Lorica is shaken by the painful episode surrounding the death of surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, to his family an immense and considerate hug; May God provide strength for such an irreparable loss. Peace in his grave," she wrote.

The mayor of Montería, for his part, stated on his social networks that Arrieta was a great human being, friend and professional.

“Our most sincere condolences and a big hug for all his relatives. RIP ”, Carlos Ordosgoitia wrote on his networks.

The mayor of Montería, for his part, stated on his social networks that Arrieta was a great human being, friend and professional.

"Our most sincere condolences and a big hug for all his relatives. RIP ", Carlos Ordosgoitia wrote on his networks.

Other comments on social networks say that “Lorica lost an excellent surgeon” and that “he will be forever remembered for his joy.”

“His personal footprint and impeccable professionalism marked his prestige and respect,” commented other users on Facebook.

Lorica lost an excellent surgeon

His family also issued a statement asking for respect due to the difficult time. they face after the murder of the doctor and emphasized that they will not comment on the case to respect the investigations.

“We refrain from providing any type of statement about the facts surrounding the unfortunate event of our family member. The foregoing in order not to hinder the investigation and diplomatic process that is being carried out by the official organizations of the states immersed in these events, ”indicates a statement released on social networks.

His family also issued a statement asking for respect due to the difficult time. they face after the murder of the doctor and emphasized that they will not comment on the case to respect the investigations.

"We refrain from providing any type of statement about the facts surrounding the unfortunate event of our family member. The foregoing in order not to hinder the investigation and diplomatic process that is being carried out by the official organizations of the states immersed in these events," indicates a statement released on social networks.

For now, Spanish Daniel Sancho was arrested as a suspect in the murder and the Thai police assure that the subject has already confessed to the crime.

The Spaniard is being held at the Koh Phangan police station and on Monday he could be transferred to the neighboring island of Samui, where he would go to court.

A judge is expected to review the case and the evidence presented by the police on Monday and decide whether to formally charge him.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME