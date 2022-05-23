Mark Zuckerberg was sued this Monday by the Washington prosecutorKarl Racine, for deception and violation of a consumer protection law.

The decision is related to cambridge analytics case, in which the consultancy used massive amounts of Facebook user data. This is a second attempt to include the Facebook co-founder in the lawsuit related to Cambridge Analytica.

In March, a judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, the jurisdiction of the US capital, had rejected that the prosecution call Zuckerberg as a witness in the process that began in 2018 and that has the social network at the center.

The consulting firm Cambridge Analytica is accused of having collected and used, without consent, the personal data of 87 million Facebook usersto which the platform had given him access.

These data would have been used to develop a software intended to direct the vote towards Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Mark Zuckerbeg “is largely responsible for the ‘vision’ of his platform that required … exposing users’ personal data,” the prosecutor argues in the summons document, filed Monday in Superior District Court. of Columbia.

For Racine, the president of Facebook “was aware of the risks” involved in handling the personal data of platform users to increase the company’s profits. He was “directly responsible for Facebook’s laxity regarding the application of its rules,” continued the prosecutor.

As president, Zuckerberg “had the authority to control deceptive practices and errors” in the operation of the platform, always according to the indictment.

In July 2019, Federal authorities fined Facebook $5 billion for “misleading” its users. and imposed independent control of their personal data management. Contacted by AFP, the company declined to comment.

Since the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook has removed access to your data from thousands of apps suspected of abusing that data, restricted the amount of information available to developers in general, and made it easier for users to restrict the spread of their data. personal.

