By Maarten Wijffels

Just after 12:00 UK time, Erik ten Hag walks into the Old Trafford press room. Immediately everyone is silent. For how many trainers has this entrance felt like stepping into a shark tank? We also see reporters lurking: what kind of meat do we have in the tub? How does the new man start? Well, so like this:hello everyone‘ shouts Ten Hag (52) cheerfully. Then he goes through all the reporters in the front rows one by one and shakes their hands. ,,I’ve been following the club for years”, says Jamie Jackson of The Guardian after. Stunned: ,,We’ve never seen this before. Clearly a man with good manners. gentle† police.†