On the verge of premiering “She-Hulk”, Mark Ruffalo, one of the protagonists of the Disney + series, issued a controversial comment on the “Star Wars” franchise. As the artist hinted, the projects of the saga created by George Lucas —which will soon launch “Andor”— are repetitive, while those of Marvel Studios they are much more varied.

In an interview with Metro, Tatiana Maslany’s co-star in the upcoming story of the UCM talked about the large number of movies and series that the studio has been making and how its directors bring their own style in each production.

“Marvel generally allows them to bring that (their own style) to the material,” Ruffalo noted before making a comment. quirky comparison.

“If you watch a ‘Star Wars,’ you’ll pretty much get the same version of ‘Star Wars’ every time. I may have a bit of humor. You can have a little different animation. But you are always, really, in that same kind of world. But with Marvel you can have a totally different feel, even within the Marvel Universe itself.” he explained.

The response of the fans of “Star Wars” and Marvel

Of course, this is a comparison that has ignited the debate in networks. Fans of “Star Wars” and those of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have already issued different comments on social platforms.

Whether or not this claim is true will be revealed to fans in the coming months as both franchises debut new series on Disney+ this year.

Next Thursday, August 18, “She-Hulk” will arrive, while “Andor” will land on streaming on September 21.