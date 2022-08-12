One of the most attractive commitments of Day 7 in the 2022 Opening of the Women’s MX League is the Guadalajara Classic between Atlas and Chivas. The two teams go into the match undefeated and, in fact, are the only teams that have not suffered any defeat so far.

The only difference between the Herd and the Daisies is that the former has won all of their matches in the opening 2022, while the latter have two wins and four draws. However, both have shown a high level and for this reason it is a match that looks promising in the Liga MX Femenil.

Added to the conditions in which each club arrives is the fact that Alice Cervantes could become the top scorer in the history of the women’s Clasico. The red and white attacker, who actually started her career with Atlashas three goals so far, the same as Paola García.

However, the forward of the red and black has not been active in the current tournament, although the club has not confirmed his condition. García was injured in November 2021 and has not been active since then. Although she is registered for the opening 2022has not played any game so far.

As for Alicia Cervantes, she scored her first two goals in a Clasico from Guadalajara in Guardianes 2021, in a match in which Paola Garcia He also showed off with a double. ‘Licha”s third goal came in the opening 2021when he scored the goal of the Flock’s 1-0 victory against the red and black.

With these antecedents, the lead will arrive at this Saturday’s game, which will be played at the Jalisco Stadium at 12:00 p.m. in central Mexico. So far in Apertura 2022, Cervantes has only scored two goals, against Athletic San Luis and against Gallos Femenil, on Days 3 and 4, respectively.