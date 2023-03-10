Mexico.-The journalist and model Mariazel is surprised on Instagram with a question from her fans that makes her react with an unexpected response, Well, he didn’t expect it.

Mariazel, host of TUDN and who has become a leading figure on Mexican television, responded through social networks about how much she loves her job and the time she has left in the middle.

A fan asks Mariazel if she thinks she will soon retire from her television job to pursue other things, which surprises her and she replies: “Oh, what a good question! But I think never, I think the day I retire I’ll die because I love what I do and it keeps me motivated.”

“I couldn’t do what I’m doing right now,” adds Mariazel, making it clear that she loves her job as a television presenter, she also alternates it with that of a model, youtuber and actress.

“I am an actress, there will always be a character of something, from a granny out there, so yes, I see myself working all my life, as long as my health allows it,” the pretty driver also points out.

Mariazel began professionally in the theater, then on television as an actress and later as a host specifically in the sports field.

Currently, Mariazel is filming the ninth season of the television series “Me Caigo de Risa”, she is also in the process of filming a project alongside Raúl Araiza and Edson Zúñiga.

