Ministry of Internal Affairs of Buryatia: two people died on the Baikal highway in a collision between an ambulance and a truck

In Buryatia on the federal highway “Baikal” there was a fatal accident involving a truck and an ambulance. This was reported in the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, reports TASS

They added that the accident occurred five kilometers from the city of Babushkin – there, on the 262nd kilometer of the Russian federal highway, a Volvo truck and an ambulance collided.

Inside the doctors’ car was a driver, a medical worker, a patient and two attendants. Previously, the ambulance driver and one of the women accompanying the patient died. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

