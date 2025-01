01/18/2025



Updated at 10:27 a.m.























The Government is preparing the departure of José María Álvarez-Pallete from Telefónica in an extraordinary council that will be held this Saturday, as confirmed to ABC. The movement to replace the president of the operator is driven by new shareholders; mainly the SEPI, dependent on the Ministry of Finance, and with the approval of the Saudis of STC.

[NOTICIA EN AMPLIACIÓN]