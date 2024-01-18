During the Xbox Developer Direct we finally saw it in action Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle, the new action-adventure game from MachineGames. In addition to the trailer, a series of Images which allow us to see beautiful snapshots of the game.

We can for example admire Indiana Jones, with the face of Harrison Ford, in the African sand, trapped by Nazis. Our Indy will obviously be able to face them during the game and, with our help, get the better of them. We will have various tools to act in battle but our whip will be a trusted companion, perfect for distracting, disarming and attracting opponents towards us, who may have ended up in punches.

During our exploration of the world we will also find gods lost temples and we can see one of them in one of the images. Indy, accompanied by reporter Gina, reaches him in this shot via a small boat, leaving the forest and arriving in front of the immense building covered by vegetation.