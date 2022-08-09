The new Minister of Sports, María Isabel Urrutia, arrived speaking loudly to the presidents of the Colombian teams on the issue of the Women’s League.

As she has said, one of the toughest battles that the former athlete promises to fight is precisely to dignify and professionalize the work of women soccer players in the country.

In fact, in one of his last interviews, he was forceful against those who do not want to provide job guarantees for Colombian soccer players.

“bad”told them.

(Unusual: She believed for 5 years that her boyfriend was a millionaire soccer player and ended up bankrupt).

‘bad’

Photo: Santiago Saldarriaga, THE TIME

In a chat with ‘W Radio’, Urrutia assured that “it’s up to us, as the saying goes, to unite all. The League exists but we have to look at how we guarantee women to be part of the Professional League, in a bilateral agreement between football, which is a company, and the State”.

“For me as a feminist and as a woman who had to live those moments of coming to a sport that was totally masculine and breaking the mold, I know that it is not easy. I already know that and I have been working with those who have to do with this women’s football themehe added.

Regarding the current situation of the Women’s League in Colombia, in which the players are only contracted for two months and the rest of the year are adrift, the Minister assured that “it is not with them (Dimayor and the Federation)” with whom This labor aspect must be dealt with “it is with the Minister of Labor, who is a woman (Laughter)”.

And added that “They (the players) have a labor issue and it’s bad if the Professional League lasts half a month, they have to pay for the full year”.

(You can read: After Piqué and Shakira, another harsh separation scandalizes world football).

Photo: See also Real Madrid's path to the final in Paris: the most difficult in history? Juan Carlos Quintero – Archive THE TIME

The Olympic champion, who came to the National Government making history by becoming the first woman to serve in the young portfolio, mentioned that although they have not discussed the subject in depth with President Gustavo Petro, sport would correspond to 3.4 billion pesos.

More news

SPORTS

*With Soccer Network