Employment | Neither Labor Minister Haatainen nor the Invalidiliitto are enthusiastic about Minister Sarkkinen’s proposal for a disability quota for companies

The other big parties don’t warm to the idea either.

The big ones the parties and the Invalidiliitto do not warm to the Minister of Social Affairs and Health Hanna Sarkkinen (left) to the thought set quotas for companies to hire disabled people.

Read more: Companies should be obliged to hire disabled people under the threat of a fine, says Minister Hanna Sarkkinen

Minister of Labour Tuula Haatainen (sd) tells STT that he would like above all to focus on starting and implementing the projects defined in the government program.

“There are now plenty of ways to do it, and as Minister of Labor I want to focus on getting these things started properly,” says Haatainen.

Haatainen refers to the goals of the government program to employ the partially abled. They include, among other things, the new state-owned company Työkanava, whose task is to employ people who are able to work part-time, who are in the most difficult position. The company is starting operations during the fall.

In addition, during the fall, the government plans to submit a bill to the parliament on reforming the wage subsidy so that new companies will be covered by the subsidy. Haatainen also mentions the goal of employing those who find it difficult to find employment through public procurement.

Also The Association for the Disabled would rather try other measures. The union’s working life expert Sinikka Winqvist waiting, like Haatainen, for the fate of the Työkanava and wage subsidy reform.

He also mentions the support for organizing working conditions, which the Ministry of Labor and the Economy is responsible for granting. It can be used to arrange, for example, necessary parking spaces, accessibility and orientation at workplaces.

“There should be more information to companies that there is such a possibility,” says Winqvist.

Winqvist would also miss the linear disability pension mentioned in the government program. The model means that the disability pension would gradually decrease if the person drawing it went to work.

The introduction of the model was agreed in the government program. In July, however, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health announced that its preparation will not proceed because the tripartite working group that prepared it could not reach an agreement on the matter.

Sarkkinen presented the idea In an interview with Helsingin Sanomatwhich was released on Tuesday morning.

He later explained to STT that in the era of labor shortages and shrinking age groups, it is also essential to promote the employment of the disabled and partially able-bodied.

“For example, the employment rate of people with disabilities is low, even though many of them are well educated,” he says.

The minister’s proposal does not receive a warm reception from the other major parties either. The finance minister who leads the second largest government party, the center Annika Saarikko does not “really warm to the fact that disability would be quotated in this way”.

Also the main opposition parties are on a tight line. Chairman of the parliamentary group of the Coalition Kai Mykkänen fears that quotas would raise the threshold for companies to employ anyone. The coalition would promote the access to work of the partially abled with carrots given to employers.

“Additional obligations for entrepreneurs usually turn out to be detrimental to employment,” he says.

Group leader of Basic Finns Ville Tavio responded to the call request with a text message, according to which companies must have the freedom to decide who they employ.