The firm Víctor Mosquera Marín Abogados presented this Friday before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), in Washington, United States, a request for precautionary measures in favor of the senator of the Democratic Center Maria Fernanda Cabal and the former commander of the National Army Eduardo Zapateiro.

According to a statement from the lawyers’ office, the precautionary measures were presented “due to the recent life threats” against their clients, the senator and the former commander, on behalf of the ELN guerrillas, as well as for “the omission of the current government (of Gustavo Petro)”.

In a subsequent statement before the media, the lawyer Víctor Mosquera pointed out that his clients are expected to be guaranteed “life and personal integrity, but above all that the security forces act at the appropriate time and not two months after meeting the criminal plans of the ELN”.

Mosquera thus referred to the complaint made by the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office last week in relation to an alleged plan that he attributed to the ELN to attack the attorney general, Francisco Barbosa; opposition senator María Fernanda Cabal, and retired general Eduardo Zapateiro, an accusation that has been denied by the guerrilla group, which this Thursday warned of a “media and armed offensive” against the peace process, which it is carrying out with the Government of Colombia, to try to prevent the progress of the talks, which began their fourth cycle last Monday in Caracas.

The lawyer said this Friday that the IACHR was asked to “adequate security is given, that there are safeguards, so that they (Cabal and Zapateiro) can exercise their rights and freedoms within Colombiaand that the State act harmoniously between the security and intelligence agencies and the National Government to protect their lives.”

On the other hand, Mosquera assured that despite the fact that both the senator and the ex-commander currently have security schemes, these “are not enough”, because, according to what he said, “intelligence agencies had already informed the Army that this plan criminal was being orchestrated, and the appropriate thing was to inform the Prosecutor’s Office to neutralize these people who were going to commit the crime”.

“Here it is not a question of giving a posterior protection but a preventive onethat is to say that action is taken before things happen,” the lawyer concluded.

This week, in Colombia, The Attorney General’s Office opened an inquiry against the Army commander, General Luis Ospina, for “alleged concealment” of information about this alleged ELN plan.

The Public Ministry detailed in a statement that “it collected what was published in the media that assured that the Special Strategic Command of the military institution would have informed the senior officer of the intentions of the insurgent group for more than two months.”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME