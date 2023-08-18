“On the recommendation of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, we proceeded to settle the bill left unpaid by a group of Italian tourists at a restaurant in the city of Berat”. This was announced by the Italian embassy in Tirana in a statement, after the episode that occurred in the same days in which the premier was on holiday in Albania. “The Italians – concludes the note from the embassy – respect the rules and pay off their debts and we hope that episodes of this kind will not happen again”.

The four cunning Italians were spending a pleasant evening in Berat, a city in Albania famous for its historical center full of monuments, when they decided to implement the escape from the restaurant. Dinner in the restaurant had been particularly good, prompting them to compliment the staff on the quality of the food. Then the escape. They left without paying, disappearing at high speed through the narrow streets of the historic centre. A news story that made a lot of noise in Albania. The story initially went viral on social media thanks to a video, taken by a surveillance camera, which captured the moment of the escape.

“They had to pay 8,451 lek, equal to about 80 euros. It had never happened to us before ”, said the owner, emphasizing that his place does not have exorbitant prices:“ Let’s hope they do something good with those leks ”.

In an interview with “La Stampa”, the Albanian premier Edi Rama recounted that, when during their meeting in Vlora he referred to the episode of the group of Italians who ran away from the restaurant without paying the bill, “everyone laughed. She pouted and ordered the ambassador: “Go and pay the bill for these imbeciles immediately, please, and make a statement! Italy cannot lose respect abroad””.