The director Greta Gerwig and the protagonists of his film 'Barbie', Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, They were the big stars of the Oscar luncheon which brings together all the nominees one month prior to the awards ceremony.

Despite the controversies that have existed on social networks about the alleged slights that the Hollywood Academy had by not nominating Gerwig and Margot Robbie in the categories of best director and actress respectively, both were well received by their colleagues at the meeting at the that the generational photo of the nominees of each edition is taken.

Since her arrival at the main hall of the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills (California, USA), Gerwig could not take a step without first being intercepted by some member of the industry or guest who came to congratulate her, make a comment on his work or to ask him for a 'selfie'.

Greta Gerwing at the Oscar breakfast. Photo by EFE

“I'm very happy, this is very exciting and I'm enjoying everything. This is something that never gets old,” said the director of 'Barbie' to EFE.

The same thing happened with Ryan Gosling, who was responsible for having one of the busiest tables at lunch by attracting personalities like Carey Mulligan and Emily Blunt.

However, the most exciting moment was his reunion with Emma Stone, his former castmate in the film 'La La Land', which earned them both an Oscar nomination in the categories of actor and leading actress in 2017.

For your part Margot Robbie, the 'flesh and blood' barbie, She was also one of the most sought-after at the event and one of the best dressed, wearing a classic pink Chanel suit, very consistent with the outfits she wore during the promotion of the film about the Mattel doll.

“Being here is very exciting,” Robbie told EFE, who announced that this Monday she would have the first dress fitting for the ceremony that will take place on March 10.

Ryan Gosling turns heads at the Oscars breakfast on the morning of this Monday, February 12. Photo by EFE

a star dog

Without a doubt, another great star of the event was Snoop, the border collie from 'Anatomy of a Fall', who stole the heart of actress America Ferrera, who did not miss the opportunity to take a photo or the Gosling himself who approached the canine to meet him.

The president of the Academy, Janet Yang, congratulated those present for the “higher-order privilege” of being nominated for the awards and reminded them that they have to prepare specific thank-you speeches.

“Please keep your speeches short, you have 45 seconds (…) Speak from the heart and be authentic,” the president indicated.

Yang used as a resource a video of the speech that the Spanish Javier Bardem gave in 2008 when he won the Oscar for his work in 'No Country for Old Men' to exemplify what a “good speech” is and to prove that 45 seconds are more than enough.

Spanish talent

But the Spanish representation was not limited to that video, as the directors Pablo Berger, nominated in the best animated film category for 'Robot Dreams', and Juan Antonio Bayona, who competes in the best international film section for 'Robot Dreams', were also present. The Snow Society'.

The latter was accompanied by his protagonist, the Uruguayan actor Enzo Vogrincic: “I never imagined I would be here, I am very excited,” the 30-year-old actor who plays Numa Turcatti in the film about the tragedy of The Andes.

The applause was never lacking, but once they began to call the actors to the stands for the generational photo, some personalities received more encouragement than others, as was the case with Lily Gladstone, the singer Jon Batiste, the veteran director Steven Spielberg or the actor Paul Giamatti .

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in a scene from the movie 'Barbie'. Instagram photo

However, the moment was petrified by the director's handshake. Christopher Nolan (the big favorite of the awards season whose film 'Oppenheimer' leads this edition of the Oscars) gave his strong contender Martin Scorsese.

The winners of the 96th edition of the Oscars will be announced on March 10 in a televised ceremony that will take place from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

