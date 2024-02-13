Brazil is going downhill in football and César Luis Menotti laments: what is happening?

The phrase “for the first time in history”, associated with something negative, has become increasingly common for Brazilian football. The elimination from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which will prevent her from defending the gold she won in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, joins a chain of painful results for the 'verdeamarelha'.

Only two years were enough for Brazil to throw away a history full of titles and celebrations to go from being eliminated in everything it disputes to losing finals.

Since 2021, when it lost the final of the Copa América against Argentina playing at home at the Maracaná, Brazil has been in free fall, although it already had a painful history such as 1-7 against Germany in the 2014 World Cup.

César Luis Menotti analyzes the present of Brazil

The bad moment of the Brazilians generated a heartfelt and sad reaction from one of the most important technicians in the history of their greatest rival. César Luis Menotti, world champion with Argentina in 1978, left his position on what football is experiencing.

“I am ashamed of what is happening to Brazil. I had to live through the most brilliant era of its football in the '70 World Cup. There was a cultural decline where business prevails. The participation of the national team or the representativeness of the clubs is not defended. “I can't understand how they play so badly, without an idea and without supporting their entire history,” Menotti stated in an interview with DSports Radio.

The milestones of Brazil's bad moment

The absolute team is experiencing the worst moment in its history. Since the departure of Tite, who left the team after the elimination of Qatar 2022 in the quarterfinals against Croatia, the team has not gotten off the ground.

In the Qualifiers, nothing has come of Brazil: they are sixth, they lost their historic undefeated record at home, against Argentina, and lost for the first time in the qualifiers against Colombia. That cost coach Fernando Diniz his head.

In the minor categories, Brazil is not finding its way either: the U-20 was eliminated from the World Cup in the quarterfinals against Israel and in the U-17 they lost in the same instance against Argentina.

The cone of shadow extends to women's soccer, in which the National Team did not make it past the group stage at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Brazil's consolation has been the Copa Libertadores: clubs from that country have won the last five editions of the tournament.

SPORTS

With Futbolred