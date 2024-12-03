The president of the Government of the Balearic Islands, Marga Prohens, revealed this Tuesday that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the age of 19 when she was still studying her degree in Barcelona. The leader has made this announcement through her social networks with a video of the preview of the short film ‘Hoy no es siempre’ in which several women recount their experience with the disease.

Prohens explained that he had never before said that he suffers from the disease out of “modesty”: “Because he was a public figure during these years It’s very hard for me to talk about it. “Not because I want to hide it, because it defines me a way of seeing life and also a way of working and giving myself to others in a public service, but out of modesty because I am fine and they diagnosed me very quickly,” he said very quickly. moved.

The Balearic leader has highlighted the importance of public health: “We have wonderful public health, with wonderful doctors, with wonderful support that I have never wanted to show out of modesty, because I do not want to be an example of anything or a reference for anything,” he explained.

This is my story. I had never said it before out of modesty, because I am not a reference for anything, but I cannot be more than grateful and proud of our health, of the improvements in the treatments of multiple sclerosis and of networks like those today at the Teatro Pereira and the … pic.twitter.com/ApRoTVxKJc — Marga Prohens (@MargaProhens) December 3, 2024

Prohens She recalled how she was diagnosed at the age of 19 when I was studying in Barcelona. «They diagnose you with a disease that the first thing you do is look for it. In fact, I asked a friend to look for her and I remember she told me: don’t read it. The first thing you do is ask the doctor how it is cured and he tells you: This cannot be cured, and it will always be with you,” he said. The politician has reported that she went through several phases from denial to rage when she heard the news.









One of the moments that has marked him was when an older person with the same diagnosis told him that “one day he would thank life for that illness.” After these words he said he ran away “literally”: “It’s not that I’ve ever been grateful, but Yes, it has marked a way of understanding life. “I live life with passion, everything I do I live with passion,” he said.

After the preview of short film ‘Today is not always’the president of the Government has participated in the colloquium ‘Living with multiple sclerosis’, to tell, together with other women, how she is experiencing this disease in her daily life and her experiences.