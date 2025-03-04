03/04/2025



The Court of First Instance and Instruction 5 of Martorell (Barcelona) has reopened the inquiries for the death of the owner Mango, Isak Andicon December 14, after falling from a height of about 150 meters, when he was on excursion in the caves of Salnitre de Collbató, in the Montserrat massif, next to his eldest son. The main hypothesis that then considered the Mossos d’Esquadra It is that it was an accident, and is now the main line that researchers handle.

The reopening, advanced by ‘El Periódico’ and confirmed to this newspaper by legal sources, arrives after the provisional archive of the investigation, last January, not appreciating the judge indications of crime in the death of Andik, once he received the report of the autopsy and the initial attest of the Catalan police. Now, however, the researchers have decided to deepen the details of the incident.

The event occurred after noon on December 14, when emergency services received the alert for the fall of the businessman, 71, after slipping while walking along a path. When the sem troops arrived at the place, they could no longer do anything to save his life.