The decades of Supple of the Saharawis to obtain nationality: “Spain discriminates”

Neither the end of the course trip to Gibraltar, nor the erasmus that planned, nor grow up being one more. Fati Mohamed lists everything he lost during his first two decades in Spain, where he migrated with nine years welcomed by a Spanish family, for lacking first of the roles and after nationality in Spain.

“It didn’t matter how long it had been here. They speak of integration so much, that I was fulfilling it, but then they discriminate against me from the Saharawi refugee camps, when part of the responsibility that I was born there was from Spain, ”he says with rage when he remembers his long years of waiting to achieve Spanish nationality.

His generation was not born in the Western Sahara, but he knows well the story of the place from which he comes; He knows the relationship of Spain with what was his province number 53, because since children they have suffered the impact of Spanish abandonment, the consequent Moroccan occupation and the exile that still lasts. Therefore, the Saharawi who have been living in Spain for years, such as Fati Mohamed, many welcomed by Spanish families, say they feel an added anger when they collide with the dilated procedures of foreigners who face those who face to achieve, first residence and, then, nationality.

For decades, the Saharawi community, the organizations that support them and different political parties ask, given the historical connections of Spain and the Western Sahara, the reduction of the requested deadlines for the granting of Spanish nationality by residence, equalizing it to other countries such as Latin America, Equatorial Guinea or the Philippines, to which less years are required due to, among other reasons, its colonial past.

It is one of the objectives of the law proposed to add that he obtained this Tuesday in Congress the support of all parliamentary groups with the exception of the PSOE, who voted against, and Vox, who abstained. In addition to granting nationality to the Saharawi born in the Western Sahara under the Spanish administration, the initiative also includes lowering the period of residence in Spain required to the Saharawi citizens to grant nationality.

Deputy Tesh Sidi defended the initiative appealing to her own history in the hemicycle. She, like so many Saharawi children, also arrived in Spain welcomed by a Spanish family. He lived almost all his life on Spanish soil, his father had Spanish DNI at birth in Western Sahara during the colonial era, but 20 years passed until he obtained citizenship. According to their figures, the measure could benefit “15,000 Saharawi children.”

To obtain Spanish nationality for residence, the Saharawi must have lived in the country a minimum of 10 years. Faced with that decade, there are nationalities to which other smaller times are required, due to existing historical or cultural ties with Spain. Among them are Latin American citizens -by their colonial past and the common language -, Equatorial Guinea, the Philippines -also Spanish ex -colonies -Portugal, Andorra or the Sephardim. But the Western Sahara, despite the decades of Spanish administration, is not part of the beneficiaries of the reduction in the requirements.

“It would be justice to be able to match those countries, because the Saharawi are eternally an exception in foreign policy,” criticizes Fati Mohamed. “Spain, in addition to denying the right to self -determination, as all colonized peoples had, it is not made up of not fulfilling their historical responsibility, but those who live here continue to suffer their discrimination: it does not equate us to the rest of the countries that were excolonias, nor to the Sephardim, it has excluded us. We are also the exception as migrants in Spain, ”he continues.

“If they still gave it to us at ten years …” adds Fati Mohamed. “But most Saharawis have not obtained it before 16 or 20 years, after incredible wear, lawyer spending, the suffering of our host families …”, he laments.

She arrived in Spain with only nine years in the summer of 1997, thanks to the vacation program in peace, through which dozens of Saharawi children have been a respite of the extreme conditions of the Algerian desert where a part of the population lives banished after the Moroccan occupation of their territory. “I stayed because I had attacks of epilepsy and anemia. And my host family and the Saharawi decided that I could stay to receive medical treatment and study, ”says Fati Mohamed.

The first battle was to obtain the residence, since despite being a girl and being welcomed by a Spanish family, he spent “many years” without papers. “It was quite complicated. When I was going to request the residence with my host family, they made me obstacles, they did not give it to me immediately. In 2003 they gave it to me, but it always depended on the Algerian passport and, if it expired, lost it. I spent more time without documents than with them, ”recalls the Saharawi.

His first attempt to obtain the residence was in 2010. He had been in Spain for 13 years. “I contributed the documentation of having a school status, having been guarded in a host family, I contributed to my Spanish grandfather’s DNI. And they didn’t answer me, ”describes Mohamed. At that time, there were hundreds of nationality files of Saharawi citizens who were blocked for five years. “I came to study Madrid and needed nationality. I wanted to do an erasmus, move through Europe to study languages ​​and couldn’t. I obsessed a lot ”, remember.

So much frustration and rage accumulated that, every Friday Fati Mohamed was planted in the Bolsa Street Registry, in Madrid, to personally ask if there was a resolution. “I set out to go every week to press, to see me, and put a claim,” he says. “On Friday I will never forget. I wanted to talk to the person in charge and I stayed at the door waiting and, of despair, I followed him to the car to ask him about our cases. ”

The answer came in 2015, after five years of long wait. And it was negative. “They replied that it was not admitted because my birth certificate was issued by ‘the self -proclaimed Saharawi Arab Republic, a state not recognized by the Kingdom of Spain’. It was humiliating, when Spain knows the reasons why we are in refugee camps, it was part of the problem. I did not settle and continued fighting, and after a resource they ended up granting it to me, ”explains the Saharawi. During those years, the Administration did not admit the documentation issued in the Saharawi refugee camps, but that criterion was reversed after a judicial litigation promoted by the Professional Association of Saharawi Lawyers of Spain (APASE).

“It is a horrible wear. It generates a lot of resentment. Those problems always reminded me that it was not from here although I arrived with nine years. It doesn’t matter what you do and strive. I have not suffered by people but by institutions, ”reflects Fati Mohamed.

“I remember being a teenager, we were going to go in the end of the course with my class to Gibraltar. I was all my class and I could not go for the documents, I did not have the same rights. They are things that can be frivolous but for me it was important. The Erasmus would have loved it and I couldn’t. Study English outside. Until the stress of losing the papers and work if I did not renew my Algerian passport on time, ”says the Saharawi.

After 17 years in Alicante, Abdelaziz still hopes to obtain Spanish nationality. The Saharawi was born in the Western Sahara in 1975, when he was still under the Spanish administration. He had just a few months when, a few days before Franco died, Morocco began the invasion of the Saharawi and Spain territory left his former colony without completing the decolonization process. Abdelaziz swore with his mother and brothers to the Saharawi refugee camps. His father, after making several trips to get his family out of the territories occupied in full war, was trapped in the area controlled by Morocco.

In 2008, after spending a season studying in Cuba like many Saharawi, he migrated to Spain, where four of his brothers lived. Abdelaziz obtained the residence card for family roots, since his father had Spanish documentation having lived in the Sahara under Spanish administration. His brothers, for this same reason, obtained Spanish nationality for being the son of Spanish. But when he tried to ask for her Abdelaziz it was late: Justice denied it after a change in criterion in legal interpretation.

“In December 2020, as he had legal residence since January 2009, almost 12 years residing, he requested nationality by residence. But in December 2023 they notify him to denot nationality, supposedly because he had no legal and continued residence for 10 years, although when he asks for nationality, he already joined 12 years, almost, ”explains his lawyer, Sidi Talebbuia Hassan.

“It affects us a lot. Take so long here and have all the documents to be able to opt for a citizenship, if they reject it, it is because something happens. Something happens that I don’t understand what it is, ”says Saharawi.