A total of eight judges are currently fighting to preside over the National Court. The General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) has already announced the candidates, and four of them appeared before the body this Tuesday to present their resumes and projects.

The candidates to preside over the Hearing are Manuel María Estrella Ruizpresident of the Provincial Court of Cádiz; Juan Manuel Fernández Martínezmagistrate of the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the TSJ of Navarra; Juan Pablo González-Herrero Gonzálezpresident of the Provincial Court of Madrid; Jesús Eduardo Gutiérrez Gómezmagistrate of the Criminal Chamber of the National Court; Enrique Lopez Lopezjudge of the Appeals Chamber of the National Court; Francisco Manuel Oliver Egeamagistrate of the Provincial Court of Madrid; Maria Tardon Olmoshead of the Central Court of Instruction number 3 of the National Court; and Eloy Velasco Núñezjudge of the Appeals Chamber of the National Court.

The first four appeared this Tuesday morning before the Qualification Commission of the General Council of the Judiciary to present their curriculum and their project.

Likewise, as explained by the CGPJ in a statement, the other four candidates will be summoned to appear soon.

Seats in the Supreme Court

In addition, this Tuesday the appearances of the candidates for seven magistrate positions in the Third Chamber of the Supreme Court have also begun to be held, corresponding to the general shift and generated by the vacancies left by José Díaz Delgado, Rafael Fernández Valverde, Nicolás Maurandi, Second Menéndez, José Antonio Montero, Celsa Pico and César Tolosa.

The candidates who have participated are Javier Aguayo Mejíapresident of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the TSJ of Catalonia; Santiago de Andrés Fuentesmagistrate of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the TSJ of Madrid; María Nieves Buisán Garcíajudge of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the National Court; Juan José Carbonero Redondomagistrate of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the TSJ of Aragón; Saints Honorio de Castro Garcíamagistrate of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the National Court; José Ramón Chaves Garcíamagistrate of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the TSJ of Asturias; Ignacio de la Cueva Aleumagistrate of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the National Court; Ricardo Fernández Carballo-Caleromagistrate of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the TSJ of the Valencian Community; Eugenio Frias Martínezmagistrate of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the National Court; and María Pilar Galindo Morelljudge of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the TSJ of Aragon.