Juarez City.- Parents of missing persons in Ciudad Juárez began a march this Sunday toward the city of Chihuahua to demand the return of their loved ones.

Perla Vázquez, mother of Fernanda Anahis Molina Vásquez, 18 years old, who disappeared on July 9 while traveling in a bus from Saucillo to Ciudad Juárez, and José Luis Castillo, father of Esmeralda Castillo, who disappeared in 2010, said they will walk to the state capital.

Despite being sick with high blood pressure and diabetes, the mother and father will seek to meet with the governor, María Eugenia Campos, and with the attorney general of the State of Chihuahua, César Jáuregui.

Relatives of other missing men, those who suffer from illnesses or have small children, joined together only at the start of the walk, to plan further actions on the border.

After an hour of blocking vehicular traffic on Avenida Tecnológico and Bulevar Zaragoza, the families opened traffic from south to north on the city’s main avenue and at 12:15 p.m. began walking from north to south, in the far right lane.

A Road Safety unit follows the contingent made up of girls, boys, adolescents, women and men.