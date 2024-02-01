Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 02/01/2024 – 10:44

New claims for unemployment benefits in the United States rose 10,000 in the week to January 27, to 224,000, the Department of Labor reported this Thursday, February 1. Analysts interviewed by FactSet predicted 214 thousand. The previous week's data was revised, from 214 thousand previously reported to 215 thousand.

In the previous week, the number of continued unemployment benefit requests, in turn, increased by 70 thousand, to 1.898 million. This data is released a week late. The forecast, in this case, was 1.837 million.