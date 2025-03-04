Arsenal has struggled on Tuesday its pass to the quarterfinals of the Champions League after beating the PSV Eindhoven (1-7) in the round of the round of 16 of the continental competition. The victor of the tie will be measured to Real Madrid or Atlético in the next round.

In a first half hour frantic at the Philips Stadion, those of Mikel Arteta needed just 18 minutes to liquidate the duel. After a bit annulled to Declan Rice on the outdated game, Jurriën Timber opened the can by taking precisely a good center of the English midfielder (min.18). Three minutes later, Ethan Nwaneri put the ball in the squad to increase income (min.21).

In the 31st minute, after an error in defense of Ryan Flamingo, The Spanish Mikel Merino joined the scoring partyalthough just before the rest Noa Lang cut distances from eleven meters after the penalty indicated by Gil Manzano for a Thomas Party grab.

As soon as I get out of the costume tunnel, Martin Odegaard again expanded the distance between both teams When hunting a loose ball in the area (min.47), and almost without time to celebrate Leandro Trosssard, he planted hand to Walter Benítez to make the fifth of the night (min.48).





The overwhelming superiority of the ‘gunners’ still left time for Odegaard completed its double after a great combination with Merino Finished with a sensational shot (min.73) and for Riccardo Calafiori, to pass from the Norwegian, closed the account (min.85).

With this, Arsenal sentenced the tie for the second game, next week at Emirates Stadium. For the PSV to go back, I would need to win for six goals, or seven if you do not want.