It’s not the first time he’s come back. But Marcellin’s return to Vila-real always he has his morbidity. He does it in a duel interwar for Villarreal (follow the match live on AS.com). After last Wednesday’s crush, against Bayern, the amateur has the mind in munichin the charters that the club has subsidized, where to see a match that could be remembered forever and ever in Vila-real.

A match of Championsthat competition for which Marcelino classified Villarreal but he did not get to dispute it since it was fired that same summer. But this afternoon there League Y Emery insists that it is important. Hard to believe him this time. But it is what she touches and if she wants Villarreal repeat in Europe next year (basically in the Conference or Europa League) must be applied in the domestic day-to-day.

Athleticonce he was left out of the Cup, he does have his head set on the League. a good ending it can be worth a position in Europe and this is how Marcelino has recognized it these days. To do this you must break the stat: does not win outside from January 23; Villarreal has not lost at home since November, against him Barca (1-3), the day of Piqué’s save. And Real Madrid, Atlético, Juve, Bayern have passed through La Cerámica…

Emery will pull rotations thinking about tuesday. Even in the goal could enter Asenjo by Rulli. He already announced it at a press conference. in athletics, Yeray returns after the sanction and Dani García will try to deal with his pubic problems between now and the end of the season. That same annoyance, although much more attenuated, supports Sancet. Y the following out is Inigo Martinez.

keys

Rotations

The performance will depend on the team’s ability to cope with the changes and rotations after the game against Bayern.

Optimism

Athletic has gone four seasons in a row without losing at La Cerámica and in the last three duels they have tied. This cheers you up.

Regularity

The Submarine at home does have that regularity that Emery demands. Athletic will be a tough test to endorse it.

Europe

The lions have not won away for two and a half months and have lost precious opportunities to get hooked on the European zone. Today they go for all.

The defense

The loss of Pau and the rotations will give a new air to the yellow defense. Of course, Albiol will continue to be the boss against Athletic.

aces to follow

Gerard

The striker is recovering the rhythm of the game, his return to the highest level is vital for the yellow team.

Williams

The second in LaLiga that generates the most chances, after Benzema. He has to sharpen his aim, yes.

Ups and downs

Alberto Moreno and Boulayé Dia are out due to injury at Villarreal. Pau Torres will not be as he is sanctioned.

Dani García and Yeray return to Athletic. Íñigo Martínez and Lekue, injured. Ezkieta, discarded. Enter Agirrezabala.