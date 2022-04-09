Golfer Tiger Woods finished the second day of The Masters with 74 strokes. The five-time champion went round on the Augusta track in two strokes above the track average, having started on Thursday with a round of 71 strokes. With a total of 145 strokes he is in the subtop, but at least on the right side of the cut. He is tied for nineteenth by 1 stroke above the track average.

