Governor of SP participated in Nunes’ electoral campaign, stating that the former coach is a gateway for Boulos

The candidate for mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) stated that the pro-reelection campaign propaganda of Ricardo Nunes (MDB) made by the State Governor, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), is a “practical manual [de] how to end your own political career in 30 days”.

In the piece, released this Wednesday (September 4, 2024), Tarcísio states that the businessman is the “gateway to victory” of the candidate supported by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Guilherme Boulos (Psol). The former coach reposted the video on his social media.

Watch:

The governor of SP also states in the video “to be sure that Ricardo Nunes is the best”among other reasons, is not wanting the left to win. He said that the mayor is the only one who has a chance of beating Boulos in the second round.

A Quaest survey released on August 28 showed that, in a direct dispute, Nunes would be reelected with ease against the PSOL candidate and Marçal.

The survey was conducted by Quaest from August 25 to 27, 2024. 900 people aged 16 or over in São Paulo (SP) were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number SP-08379/2024.

According to the company, the cost of the study was R$114,600. The amount was paid by TV Globo.