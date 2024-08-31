The Volkswagen ID.7 range expands with the arrival of the GTX version and the same sporty declination also for the station wagon variant, the GTX Tourer. Both will be available in two trims, the basic one and the Plus which adds further features to the already complete package of the car. The price of the new Volkswagen ID.7 GTX starts at 70,650 euros and instead at 71,450 for the GTX Tourer declination.

The equipment

On the sedan variant we find the 20” alloy wheels with Skagen design, the IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights with Dynamic Light Assist, the tinted rear windows. Inside the passenger compartment, instead, 30-color ambient lights, head-up display, infotainment with 15” display, IDA voice assistant, keyless system, heated front seats but also the adaptive Cruise control. On the Plus instead we also find Travel Assist 2.5, 360-degree cameras, Discover Pro Max Navigator with musical entertainment entrusted to the 700 Watt Harman Kardon audio system. Also standard are 3-zone automatic climate control, heated leather steering wheel, infrared heated windshield and wireless charging for smartphones in addition to the ErgoActive front seats.

The customization packs

Volkswagen then offers some customization packs. For the basic version, for example, there is the Interior Pack Plus with interiors from the Plus version at a cost of 5,260 euros, or the Comfort Pack at 2,035 euros, with automatic climate control and the 15” Discover Pro Max infotainment system. For those who want to opt for even more complete technological features, there is the Assistance Pack IQ.DRIVE at 1,495 euros, with ADAS that are standard on the Plus and which are not on the basic version.

Engine and range of Volkswagen ID.7 GTX and GTX Tourer

The ID.7 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer are equipped with 4MOTION electric all-wheel drive as standard. Two separate electric motors drive the front and rear axles. Together, the two motors deliver a total system output of 250 kW (340 hp), 40 kW (54 hp) more than the rear-wheel drive ID.7 Pro and ID.7 Pro S models. The two motors are powered by a new lithium-ion battery – the largest ever presented by Volkswagen, with a capacity of 86 kWh net and 91 kWh gross. Compared to the 77 kWh battery in the ID.7 Pro models, the 86 kWh battery, which is also used in the new ID.7 Pro S models, features, among other things, 13 instead of 12 cell modules. Thanks to the new 86 kWh battery, the ID.7 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer achieve a maximum WLTP range of 594 km and 583 km respectively.