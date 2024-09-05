No, I didn’t mean “more of the same” but really “more of the same” because the people that today are lofty in the public positions They are still lthe same, nothing changedunless it is the match.

Maybe I’m naive, but I believed in change, not just a change of party or color. I believed in a change of conduct, of public policies, of electoral practices. I believed that new faces would be given the opportunity to occupy public posts, that impunity, corruption, nepotism, the hoarding of public positions and abuses would really end. I believed that the quality of life of Mexicans would really improve, that we would not continue to go into debt. I believed, did I believe? Maybe I just wanted to believe.

I’m sorry for my naivetybut I regret more the fact that at this pointstill There are millions of compatriots who believed and, After more than 2,100 days of this federal administration, they still believe.

My comment does not have any ideological or partisan overtones. I am simply referring to facts, hard data, and harsh realities.

Today I see at the top of the country’s government pyramid, almost the same characters as always, the only difference is that now they wear a different shirt, but their personal ambition, without a doubt, is not different, they are still the same vices, the same strategies, the same greed, the same electoral policies, although it seems that everything has been exacerbated.

Yes, definitely more of the same and more of the same.

But also, it seems like more of the same, the same citizens, the same apathy, the same indifference.

When we Mexicans understand that Mexico will be what we make of it, when we think beyond ideologies, parties, electoral positions, when we care more about our loved ones than any other affiliation, then we will be able to materialize true change, the homeland that we want for our children and grandchildren.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let us make a pact to truly fight for a better nation.

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sinaloa, September 5, 2024.

