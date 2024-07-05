Quintana Roo.- At 2:00 hours from this Friday, Mara Lezama, Governor of Quintana Roo, reported on social networks that the hurricane “Beryl“I was already dropping its rain in several areas of their state.

“The cloud bands of Hurricane #Beryl are generating rains in Cozumel, Lazaro Cardenas, Puerto Morelos, Isla Mujeres, Benito Juarez, Solidarity and Tulum“, he wrote on social media.

“We invite you to stay sheltered and follow reported through official media. @conagua_clima @ProtCivil_QRoo,” he added.

According to information from the National Meteorological Service, Hurricane “Beryl” is expected to hit the Tulum area, Quintana Roo, early Friday morning.

At 2:00 a.m., the eye of the hurricane was still at sea.

The estimate was that it would have made landfall between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m.