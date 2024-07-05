After results showed that the Labour Party won a large majority in the parliamentary elections in Britain, the spotlight is on Keir Starmer, who will be the next Prime Minister of Britain.

Keir Starmer is a British politician, born Sir Keir Roderick Starmer. He was born in 1962 and is a member of the British Labour Party. He has held several positions in the party and served as Minister of State for Housing and Development in the British government between 2009 and 2010.

Keir Starmer and his wife

In 2020, Keir Starmer was elected leader of the British Labour Party, succeeding Jeremy Corbyn. Starmer is a prominent political figure in the United Kingdom, taking moderate positions on many key political issues such as the economy, healthcare and the environment.

The British Labour Party is returning to power in the United Kingdom after achieving a landslide victory over the Conservatives in the legislative elections, while its leader Keir Starmer promised on Friday to embody the “change” and “national renewal” that voters expect when he takes over as prime minister.

A page is turned in the United Kingdom after 14 years of Conservative rule.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak admitted his camp’s defeat, announcing that he had called Labour leader Keir Starmer to congratulate him and take responsibility for this seemingly unprecedented failure.

On Friday morning, King Charles III will task Keir Starmer, a 61-year-old former human rights lawyer, with forming a government. He will enter 10 Downing Street.

The results confirm the scale of the Labour Party’s success and the unprecedented defeat of the Conservatives, something that opinion polls had predicted for months.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said the UK was seeing “sunshine of hope” once again, following the party’s landslide victory that paved the way for him to be the next prime minister.

Starmer, speaking at a rally in central London to celebrate the victory, said the country could now “reclaim its future.” He expressed his happiness at the victory, adding, “Change starts now.”

“We did it, you campaigned for it, you voted for it, and now the change begins,” he added. An exit poll suggested Labour was set to win a 170-seat majority in the House of Commons, with the Conservatives reduced to their lowest number of lawmakers on record.

The Conservative Party, led by Rishi Sunak, is expected to record its worst result ever since the beginning of the twentieth century, with 136 MPs elected, compared to 365 five years ago when the party was led by Boris Johnson.

British newspaper headlines unanimously stressed on Friday the “landslide victory” for Labour.

Starmer has pledged to transform the country, as he did with the Labour Party after succeeding Jeremy Corbyn in 2020, by focusing on the economy and combating anti-Semitism.

He says he wants to stimulate growth, fix public services, boost workers’ rights, cut immigration and bring the UK closer to the European Union.