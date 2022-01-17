According to the UWV, there is currently a major shortage of the necessary professionals, because there is also too few of this type of personnel, regardless of the climate targets. In the third quarter of 2021, the number of vacancies for such technical professions reached 46,000.

Construction is one of the sectors on which climate agreements have also been made. For example, in order to reduce CO2 emissions, the more than 7 million existing houses and 1 million buildings in the Netherlands need to be better insulated, disconnected from natural gas and connected to sustainable heat and energy sources. Until 2030, the aim is to make 1.5 million existing houses more sustainable. In addition, the government’s ambition of building an additional 100,000 homes per year. They must also all become energy neutral, according to the UWV.