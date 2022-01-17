Dhe chairman of the board of directors of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse has lost his job after violating the country’s quarantine rules. After an investigation by the board of directors, chief supervisor António Horta-Osório was replaced by the Swiss Axel Lehmann with immediate effect, the bank said on Monday night. The Portuguese-British dual national took over the post last year and made a serious faux pas on November 28: After a trip from Great Britain to Zurich, he should have been in quarantine for ten days, but the top banker left the country after three Days again in a private jet.

The newspaper “Blick” finally made the case public. A day later, the bank said Horta-Osório had reported himself. In the announcement of the change in personnel at the top of the Board of Directors, the resigned chief supervisor was remorseful: “I regret that some of my personal actions have led to difficulties for the bank and have affected my ability to represent them internally and externally. I have therefore come to the conclusion that my resignation at this point is in the interests of the bank and its stakeholders.”

Switzerland had imposed the quarantine rule for arrivals from some countries in November. It was in effect at the time of Horta-Osório’s flight from the UK, but has since been lifted.

A second alleged violation

After Horta-Osório’s violation of the quarantine regulations, Credit Suisse launched an investigation into the behavior of the chairman of the board of directors, the news agency Reuters learned from insiders. According to Reuters, the Swiss bank later investigated a second alleged breach. At the end of December, major shareholders had backed Horta-Osório. In response to the double debacle at Credit Suisse involving the Archegos hedge fund and the Greensill funds, the former Lloyds CEO had taken up the cause of reforming the bank’s risk management and culture.

Member of the Board of Directors Axel Lehmann has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors, it said in a mandatory announcement on Monday night. According to the announcement, the bank’s board of directors is to propose Lehmann for election as chairman of the board at the general meeting on April 29. “With our new strategy, we have set the right course and will continue to anchor a stronger risk culture across the entire bank,” explained Lehmann. “I am convinced that by executing our strategic plan in a disciplined and timely manner, we can find renewed strength and create sustainable value for our stakeholders.”