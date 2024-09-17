The Technical Secretary of the Presidential Cabinet and General Coordinator of Well-Being Programs, Carlos Torres, announced that Manuela Obradorcousin of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will be the new Delegate for Welfare Support in the state of Chiapas.

It was through his social networks that the official announced the news by sharing a photograph of both of them in the Empress Garden of the National Palace.

“As of today, our colleague Manuela Obrador takes over as delegate of @apoyosbienestar in Chiapas. Her work will be essential to strengthen social policy in this state, which is where poverty has been reduced the most. We wish her much success in this role.”

It is important to remember that Manuela Obrador sought to be Morena’s candidate for governor of Chiapas. However, his aspirations were rejected by López Obrador to avoid the bad habits of the past.

“Do you have an opinion on Manuelita Obrador’s aspirations?” he was asked. And his answer was: “Yes, I do have an opinion, that she should not participate, I do not want the bad habit of cronyism, nepotism, all those scourges of politics to be established,” he said in September 2023.

