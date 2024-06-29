Stellar pole position for Max

40th career pole position for Max Verstappen in Austria, the eighth of the season. After losing the pole start on the last three occasions to Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Lando Norris, tomorrow the Red Bull driver will start from the pole again as happened in the Sprint.

In the 23 laps on medium tyres Verstappen had to fight with Lando Norris and was also overtaken in Turn 3, a manoeuvre to which the Dutchman responded immediately in Turn 4. In Qualifying the three-time world champion was uncatchable, taking four tenths to the McLaren driver, who in the Sprint Qualifying had been less than a tenth behind.

At the end of Qualifying, Verstappen underlined that Red Bull had made some changes in view of tomorrow’s race: “It is difficult to say at the moment whether there will be another close battle with Lando. This morning there was a close battle for a while, then we made some changes before qualifying and I hope that these changes will have their effects already tomorrow in the race which is certainly the most important moment. We will see, in the last few races McLaren has been very strong in the race and we hope to have made a step forward“.