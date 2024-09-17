In a thrilling encounter at the Santiago Bernabéu, Stuttgart equalised at 1-1 against Real Madrid thanks to a goal from Denis Undav in the 68th minute. The German striker, who joined Stuttgart this year after a successful loan spell from Brighton, demonstrated his ability in the box with an unstoppable header. The goal came after a precise cross that Undav connected impeccably, sending the ball into a corner where not even the best goalkeeper in the world, Thibaut Courtois, could reach.
Throughout the match, Real Madrid’s defence showed signs of vulnerability, especially in the second half when Stuttgart began to press harder. Despite defensive efforts and several outstanding interventions from Courtois, the German side managed to level the score. The Belgian goalkeeper’s performance was outstanding, underlining why he is considered one of the best in his position, but it was not enough to avoid the draw.
Undav’s goal not only meant a valuable equaliser for Stuttgart, but also reflected the defensive difficulties of Real Madrid, who despite their attempts to control the match, were unable to hold on to their lead. The equal scoreline left both teams needing to find a more solid strategy to secure the three points in future encounters.
#Video #Real #Madrid #draw #Stuttgart #Undav #scores
