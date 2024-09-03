Eliomar Cardoso da Silva, A candidate for city council for the Workers’ Party (PT) in Ceará, Brazil, is being investigated by authorities after he confessed to faking his own kidnapping.

According to the criteria of

The unusual case took place in Iguatu, a city located about 389 kilometers from Fortaleza, where the politician had initially reported being the victim of a kidnapping orchestrated by a criminal organization.

The Federal Police (PF), after receiving Cardoso’s complaint, began an investigation that quickly revealed discrepancies in the narrative of the alleged crime. From the beginning of the investigations “inconsistencies were noted”, the PF reported in a statement.

Later, during the investigation, Cardoso himself admitted to the agents that he had simulated the situation.

FEDERAL POLICE 🚨 The Federal Police is accused of Eliomar Cardoso, candidate for mayor of the city of Iguatu (CE), PT, for false communication of a crime after forging his own kidnapping. The 35-year-old candidate may still be prevented from attempting a vacancy for the 2024 elections. pic.twitter.com/3IclSKp9Rm — O Tempo (@otempo) September 2, 2024

According to Brazilian law, specifically Article 340 of the Penal Code, simulating a crime is a criminal offense. In response to his confession, the PF announced that Cardoso will be formally charged with falsely reporting a crime.

This action could have serious repercussions for his political career, since the Electoral Public Ministry of Iguatu has expressed its intention to request the documents of the investigation with the aim of “stopping the registration of candidates” of Cardoso.

The news has caused a considerable stir on social media and in the media, where a series of fake news stories have been generated that have fueled the narrative about the incident.

According to records from the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE), The politician had an approved candidacy until Sunday, September 1 and declared assets worth a total of R$155,000, including a property and a car.

More news in EL TIEMPO

*This content was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.