Xbox Game Pass is a successful service that regularly includes new releases, as well as great titles that have been available on the market for some time. Both SEGA and RGG Studio have supported Game Pass with various games, including the various chapters of the Yakuza/Like a Dragon saga. New game coming soon – Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth – however, it will not be part of the service. For what reason?

The producer Masayoshi Yokoyama said, “There are currently no plans for Infinite Wealth to come to Game Pass.”

The reason? According to Yokoyama: “This ties back to what I said before, but for Gaiden I thought of Game Pass as a way to 'give overseas users our calling card' – in other words, to allow new players to series to enjoy the game and learn about Kiryu. Game Pass has proven to be a great way to invite new users to interact with the series.”

The interviewee then made a comparison with Baldur's Gate 3, which is also not planned for Game Pass. The producer of RGG Studio then said: “I understand very well the reasoning behind their decision. I think that each title has its own objectives and its most suitable ways to be delivered to users.”