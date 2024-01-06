Xbox Game Pass is a successful service that regularly includes new releases, as well as great titles that have been available on the market for some time. Both SEGA and RGG Studio have supported Game Pass with various games, including the various chapters of the Yakuza/Like a Dragon saga. New game coming soon – Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth – however, it will not be part of the service. For what reason?
The producer Masayoshi Yokoyama said, “There are currently no plans for Infinite Wealth to come to Game Pass.”
The reason? According to Yokoyama: “This ties back to what I said before, but for Gaiden I thought of Game Pass as a way to 'give overseas users our calling card' – in other words, to allow new players to series to enjoy the game and learn about Kiryu. Game Pass has proven to be a great way to invite new users to interact with the series.”
The interviewee then made a comparison with Baldur's Gate 3, which is also not planned for Game Pass. The producer of RGG Studio then said: “I understand very well the reasoning behind their decision. I think that each title has its own objectives and its most suitable ways to be delivered to users.”
Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is a point of arrival, not a starting point
What Yokoyama means is that at the moment the Xbox Game Pass audience has already had the chance to get closer to the saga in multiple ways (remember that Yakuza: Like a Dragon – the previous chapter – was also on Game Pass) and is already familiar with the characters and the saga.
Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is not a starting point but a arrival point for Kiryu (protagonist of the previous saga) and Ichiban (protagonist of Yakuza Like a Dragon), therefore the interested public will want to buy the game and for SEGA and RGG Studio it is more convenient to sell at full price than to “settle” for the profits deriving from the inclusion on Game Pass.
It was also explained that Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth was not a certainty: it is thanks to the success of the previous chapter.
