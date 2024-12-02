The president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, has estimated the increase in the GDP of the Autonomous Community that the full development of the Northwest Atlantic Corridor will mean at more than 3,600 million euros, to which he has added savings in costs of close to 500 million, a “great reduction” in CO2 emissions and an increase in the acquisition of freight traffic.

“We do not want to be less than other autonomous communities nor do we want to be less than other runners,” warned again the president of the Board, who recalled that he brought this demand to the meeting he held on November 22 with the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, along with the reopening of the Madrid-Aranda-Burgos and Soria-Castejón railway corridors and the Silver Route becoming a reality.

Fernández Mañueco has made this claim in the presentation this Monday of the ‘Logistics Strategy of Castilla y León 2030’, a “living” and “in constant evolution” document that will have 290 million euros “at least” to promote a “priority” sector for the development of the economy of the future.

The Chief Executive has insisted on the need for the central government to “play its part” and promote the Northwest Atlantic Corridor so that it reaches the nine provinces of the Autonomous Community. “We will have to get the most out of this Northwest Atlantic Corridor for the greater benefit of Castilla y León,” requested Fernández Mañueco, who has committed to “laying out the red carpet” for all projects that want to invest in autonomy.

Fernández Mañueco has defended both private initiative and public investment “in certain issues” and has considered collaboration of public-private investment “essential” to advance hand in hand with the main agents and economic sectors of the Community.

The president of the Board has taken advantage of this framework to demand “a Government of Castilla y León, from Castilla y León and for Castilla y León” and has committed to continue promoting “with more digitalization, with more training, with more efficiency and with more sustainability” so that the logistics node is “preferential” in the Community with two challenges, attracting young talent and female employment.

“Get the most out of it”

“This sector is a very dynamic sector, with a great future and with many opportunities ahead in our land,” concluded Fernández Mañueco, who explained that the ‘Logistics Strategy of Castilla y León’ will guide the signing of agreements and agreements with seaports and logistics platforms outside the Community “to get the most out of the sector with the help of city councils and councils.”

And it has meant that it will also reinforce the advance of the logistics-industrial land that the Board is developing with the Territorial Development Programs of Villadangos, Béjar, Benavente, Ávila, Medina del Campo, Arévalo and Tierra de Campos, and with the promotion of the Parks Technological facilities in León and Burgos and competitive industrial land in the nine provinces.

The president recalled that the Logistics Strategy of Castilla y León is based on the design of a network of connected logistics enclaves, called ‘CyLoG Enclaves’, ten throughout the entire geography of the Community At this time, “they will not be the last nor the only ones,” he stated.

The effort in this area will be allocated to the development of new industrial estates to provide them with “capable and sufficient business fabric” that will allow them to launch activities and services that facilitate this task, after which they have once again demanded that the Government change the regulations. to promote industrial self-consumption “so that this industrial land has easy access to energy in good condition.”