The collaborator of The Rock Juan del Val, along with the husband of the presenter of the La Sexta program, Nuria Roca, was absent from the last broadcast of the evening formatwhich earned him all kinds of jokes from his colleagues.

Juan del Val could not attend the program in person because the writer, also had to travel to the Mexico Book Fairwhere the guest country is Spain and where he was going to present his novel mouth.

And although he didn’t go to the set, of course he connected by video conference with The Rockwhere he told how the book fair was going, What great writers had he come across? and other details of the event.

“You have the presentation of your novels tomorrow, are you nervous?” Nuria Roca asked him, among the communication problems typical of such long-distance connections. “Not really, I’m more excited. We are going to talk about the novel and the previous ones,” he explained.

“I miss you a little,” said Juan del Val, who did not escape the jokes of his partner Sara Ramos. “The connection will be to justify the salary because if you don’t come you don’t get paid and he says ‘at least I’m connected,'” he said, laughing.

But his wife, Nuria Roca, also used irony and good humor to get personal. “Have a great time, enjoy, your kids are fine, the dogs are fine too, You’re going to get rid of putting up the Christmas tree, which I know you really like.when you arrive everything will be set. Enjoy it and tell us when you get back,” the presenter said goodbye.