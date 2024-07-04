Vote GB, Larry the cat ready to welcome his sixth prime minister

For 13 years the undisputed representative of stability in a rather turbulent British politics, Larry the Cat, the official mouse catcher of Her Majesty’s government, is ready to welcome his sixth prime minister, the Labour Keir Starmer, as all the polls unanimously predict, thus closing the long era of the Conservatives at the helm of the country, which began in 2010, shortly before the arrival of the famous cat in Downing Street. With the obvious departure of the outgoing prime minister Rishi Sunak, his Labrador named Nova will also go. But a potential competitor for the 17-year-old feline who has become a mascot is on the way, should Sir Keir decide to completely move from his London home: it is the cat Jojo, much loved by Starmer’s two teenage children and rather spoiled, also accompanied by the hamster Bear, another pet in the family. Larry, however, as he has already amply demonstrated in the past, does not fear rivals in his territory and is ready to defend it with his paws despite his advanced age as a veteran. After all, he had already had the upper hand during the rivalry with Palmerston, the Foreign Office cat for a few years, who then retired in 2020 and went to the countryside. The government’s Chief Mouser also has an unofficial profile on X, created as a joke but which has become extremely popular with over 800,000 followers, in which photos and his ‘comments’ appear, including the bipartisan one published today: “I cannot vote in this election, but I will have to live with whoever is elected”. The British people’s great passion for animals seems to be accentuated even more as we go to the polls: BBC and Sky News have continued the tradition of filling their online broadcasts with images of dogs, cats and even horses at the polls sent by their owners.