His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, visited today (Thursday) the closing day of the 30th session of the Arabian Travel Market, which was held under the slogan “Working towards achieving net zero emissions”, and witnessed the participation of more than 2,000 exhibitors and representatives. From more than 150 countries, with a remarkable increase in the number of participating entities by 27% over last year’s edition.

During the visit, His Highness praised the volume of global and regional participation in the first event in the region in the field of travel, tourism and hospitality, stressing that the exponential increase in the number of participants and visitors reflects Dubai’s leading position on the world tourism map and its growing role in stimulating the international travel and tourism movement.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during his tour of the exhibition, in which he was accompanied by His Excellency Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism, stopped at a number of exhibitors’ pavilions, where His Highness listened to an explanation about the most prominent features of this session and what it provides. As an ideal platform through which participants can forge new connections, exchange knowledge and showcase innovations with the potential to accelerate the global travel industry’s journey towards decarbonisation.

His Highness also inspected a number of pavilions of local departments and entities participating in the exhibition, including the pavilion of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the platforms: Emirates Airlines, Etihad Airways, the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, and the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, in addition to the Dubai Police platform, where His Highness learned about the initiatives and offers that Provided by the entities during their participation in the exhibition.

It is noteworthy that the Arabian Travel Market 2023 was held in partnership with the Dubai World Trade Center and its strategic partners, Dubai Tourism as the destination partner, Emirates Airlines as the official airline partner, IHG Hotels and Resorts as the official hotel partner, and Al Rais Travel Company.