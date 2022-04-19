Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, crowned the Emperor’s team a volleyball champion in the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, which is organized annually under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai. Under the motto “Unlimited Capabilities”.

This came during his attendance on Monday evening, the closing of the largest sports tournament of its kind during the holy month of Ramadan, which included 8 sports tournaments: volleyball, padel tennis, wheelchair basketball, bow and arrow, running, bicycles, jiu-jitsu, and the Spartan Nas Night Challenge. Its competitions will be held at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex from 2 to 18 April.

At the end of the final match, His Highness congratulated the Emperor’s team for winning the title. He also praised the “Al Jawareh” team, which came second after strong competition and high performance, confirming the high technical level of the tournament and attracting the most important amateur and professional players to compete for the various titles of the tournament.

His Highness, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, said, “The Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament continues to achieve the great sporting and societal goals set by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as the Dubai Sports Council was keen that participation in the course is open to all, including amateurs and professionals of different ages and nationalities in Eight different sports events, which provided the opportunity for the participation of more than 5,000 amateur and professional athletes who presented great levels of competition, which confirms the advanced status of sports in the UAE.” His Highness added, “The champions crowned their achievements by winning championship titles, and we consider that the tournament witnessed the participation of more than 5,000 winners, as all of them had the opportunity to participate and compete and expressed their abilities in a distinguished manner. competitions.” At the end of the final match, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored in the presence of Sheikha Shamsa bint Hasher Al Maktoum, Lieutenant-General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, His Excellency Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, and Saeed Hareb, Secretary General Dubai Sports Council, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, and a number of officials, sponsors of the course: Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Duty Free, Dubai Police, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Media Corporation, Dubai Health Authority, Versace Hotel, Al Tayer Motors, Tadawi Medical Complex, Nakheel – Meydan, and Emirates-Takatuf Corporation, Sport for All, Dubai Refreshments, and Technoutry.

His Highness also honored the international referees of the match, Ismail Ibrahim, Mohammed Al-Dawla, and Ali Hamid, and His Highness honored the players who won individual titles: Majid Khamis Al-Mazmi from the Fahud Zabeel team (the best Emirati player), and Laslon Costa from the Al-Jaarih team (the best sender), and Arseny Sarli from the team Zabeel’s Cheetahs (best hitter), David Saita of Emperor’s team (best preparer), Syed Mousavi of Emperor’s team (best blocker), and Branamir Karsimirov of Emperor’s team (best all-around player).

The Emperor and the Raptures match marked the end of the wonderful competition that the tournament witnessed over 17 busy days, as the two teams presented a strong performance that embodied the strength of the competition for the championship title, the teams’ preparation for it, and the level of international players included in the two teams.

The Emperor’s team controlled the match from the start, ending the match in its favour, with three clean sets, with a score of 75-57. The volleyball tournament witnessed the participation of 150 players from 20 different nationalities. 5860 participants. The number of participants in the ninth edition of the Nad Al Sheba Tournament reached 5,860 male and female athletes of different ages and nationalities, as 2,300 participants participated in the running race in various categories, in the bicycle race, 1,350 participants, in the Spartan Nas Night Challenge, 1,300 participants, and in the Championship Badel Tennis 250 amateurs and professionals participated, in the Jiu-Jitsu Championship, 250 from different categories participated, in the wheelchair basketball tournament, 160 players participated, in the volleyball tournament 150 players participated, and in the bow and arrow tournament 100 participants from different categories.