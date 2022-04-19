Home page politics

“We feel infinite sadness for the victims and (…) great anger at the Russian President and this senseless war”: Chancellor Olaf Scholz. © Lisi Niesner/Reuters/Pool/dpa

Weapons deliveries from Germany remain an issue. Now Kyiv is supposed to choose armaments from a list – Germany pays. At the same time, the Chancellor emphasizes the close coordination with the allies.

Berlin – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has promised Ukraine to finance direct arms deliveries from German industry.

“We asked the German armaments industry to tell us what material they can deliver in the near future,” said Scholz in Berlin. “Ukraine has now adopted a selection from this list and we are providing it with the money necessary for the purchase.” These include, as before, anti-tank weapons, anti-aircraft devices, ammunition “and also what can be used in an artillery battle “.

In addition, NATO partners who deliver weapons of Soviet design to Ukraine would receive replacements. “It’s something we do with a lot of other people who are following the same path as we are.”

According to the Chancellor, however, there should hardly be any deliveries from Bundeswehr stocks. “Here we have to recognize that the possibilities we have are reaching their limits,” he said.

Scholz condemns Russian offensive

Scholz condemned the Russian military offensive that had begun in eastern Ukraine. The war has entered a new phase, said the SPD politician on Tuesday in Berlin after a video conference with the heads of state and government of international partners and the leaders of NATO and the EU. The suffering of Ukraine leaves no one indifferent. “We feel infinite sadness for the victims and – it also has to be said – great anger at the Russian President and this senseless war.”

Scholz highlighted the close coordination with Germany’s allies in supporting Ukraine. “It would be wrong for Germans to go it alone.” Russian President Vladimir Putin did not expect this unified action. The Chancellor affirmed that NATO would not intervene in the war. dpa