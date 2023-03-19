Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, approved the “Guideline for Attracting Players to Football Companies and Clubs in the Emirate of Dubai”, which was prepared by the Dubai Sports Council, with the aim of setting the necessary conditions and controls for the governance and regulation of the mechanism for attracting players in the emirate.

On this occasion, His Highness said: “We adopted the guide for attracting players in football companies and clubs in the Emirate of Dubai, which was prepared by the Dubai Sports Council with the aim of improving the practices and mechanisms for selecting, attracting and developing talented players and the optimal investment of resources, through precise mechanisms for contracts with players in various teams and for all Categories according to the principles of governance and international best practices in this field, stressing that these new controls come within the framework of the plan to develop the sports sector in the Emirate of Dubai, which includes many axes, foremost of which is the development of the performance of sports clubs and institutions at the level of attracting athletes from different categories and achieving winning championships. And winning titles, as well as aiming for Dubai to become a meeting place for sports stars, and a seat for decision-makers in regional and international sports.

His Highness added: “We directed the Dubai Sports Council to apply the provisions of this guide to all football companies and clubs in the Emirate of Dubai, as well as to review the guide on an ongoing basis, and to propose the necessary amendments to update it in coordination with the concerned authorities, with the aim of strengthening Dubai’s position on the global sports map and establishing readiness Dubai to lead the future and continue the path of success, excellence and achievements in all fields, in line with the growth and development witnessed by all aspects of life in Dubai »

And he carried Accreditation Resolution No. 1 of 2023, which begins to be implemented by the Dubai Sports Council and football companies and clubs in Dubai immediately upon its issuance. Athlete the necessary instructions to implement the provisions of this decision and guide.

The guide aims to set the necessary conditions and controls for the governance and regulation of the mechanism for attracting players in the emirate, by structuring the recruitment unit within the sports management of football companies according to the best international practices, and setting up a mechanism to search, explore and attract players from inside and outside the country, for the first team and the academy according to best practices in football companies. Professional football, setting up a mechanism for concluding contracts with attracted players, setting up a mechanism to monitor selection and contracting with players in football companies and clubs, and assessing the extent of compliance with governance standards, with the aim of rationalizing expenses and reducing risks in the contracting process.

The decision of the Dubai Sports Council to issue this guide and set its paragraphs and provisions accurately and direct His Highness the President of the Council to implement them in all football companies and clubs in Dubai, given that the processes of searching, exploring, evaluating and attracting players are among the most important processes affecting the success of football companies in achieving their goals, and reducing the risk ratio. In contracting with players, whether citizens, residents or foreigners of the UAE, to ensure that the senior and executive management of football companies obtain accurate and impartial scientific information in this regard.