Through Amazon Italy is possible to buy PS5 without bundles and without surcharges today, March 19, 2023. The price is, as always, €549.99. You can find the console at this address or via the box below.

There console is available at the time of writing for immediate purchase, but typically runs out within hours. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. Previously you had to have a Prime membership to order, but not anymore.

The model currently proposed is that PS5 standard, i.e. with the optical drive which allows you to use both PS5 and PS4 discs. As we always remind you, it is obviously also possible to play the digital games linked to your account, as well as use all those present in the PS Plus subscriptions. A single DualSense controller is included in this package, as well as all the cables necessary for the audio connection. video and power.