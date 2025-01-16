They call for a rally in front of the mutual society’s headquarters on January 22 due to “the incompetence of politicians and the lack of ethics of insurers”
CSIF formalizes by letter its warning to Muface of legal action if the rights of mutual members are not protected
After the massive demonstration by officials a little over a month ago in defense of administrative mutualism and the Muface health care model, next Wednesday eight unions and representative platforms of police officers, teachers, senior officials and other public employees…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Police #teachers #senior #officials #streets #demand #solution #Muface
Leave a Reply