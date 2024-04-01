A 16-year-old boy hit a homeless man with a bar near the Sarzana station, in the province of La Spezia, and is now under investigation for attempted murder. The incident occurred on the evening of March 30th. Rescued and rushed to hospital, the man was not in danger of life. The reasons and dynamics of what happened are being examined by the Sarzana police, who intervened after a distress call and stopped the alleged perpetrator.

According to what the sixteen-year-old said, an altercation broke out and the young man said he was scared, thinking that the homeless man wanted to take a knife out of his pocket. He would have hit him in the face, with an iron bar picked up shortly before. Some witnesses called for help. The boy was picked up by the police and once in the barracks, with his parents and lawyers present, he made spontaneous statements stating that, during the argument he had with the man, he was afraid that the homeless man had a knife in his pocket.

The boy currently remains at large, awaiting further confirmation. The police are in fact trying to reconstruct what happened thanks to the testimonies of those who were nearby at the time of the events and above all to the numerous surveillance cameras installed in the area.